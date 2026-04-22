Calls for youth representation on Donegal Local Safety Partnership Comittee



The Mayor of Donegal Youth Council says young people should be sitting on local committees and bodies where their interests and welfare are being discussed.

Addressing members of the Donegal Community Safety Partnership in Lifford this week, Cassie Lambe said Donegal Youth Council was the first in Ireland, and remains one of the best because it is properly funded and resourced.

She added that its members represent the genuine voice of young people, and need to be listened to.

Cassie Lambe says the partnership members were very receptive to what she and her colleagues had to say: