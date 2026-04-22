Cope raises DCB side-by-side building

The issue of side-by-side building within the Defective Concrete Block Scheme was raised during a sitting of the Dáil last evening.

Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher says that despite lots of amendments being made to the upcoming legislation, there was no provision for side-by-side building.

He highlights that this option is needed, especially for families whose home has special equipment for a person with a disability.

Deputy Gallagher says that it is a matter of urgency that there is flexibility within regulation to help families: