DCB Redress Scheme under fire over low completion rates



Just 314 homes in Donegal have been fully remediated under the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme.

That’s despite Government figures showing almost €300 million has been spent to date, with more than 3,300 local applications received by the end of last month.

100% Redress Cllr Joy Beard says the figures highlight serious shortcomings in the scheme.

Cllr Beard says upfront costs are a major barrier preventing homeowners from accessing supports, and claims a portion of the funding is ultimately returning to the State through taxes: