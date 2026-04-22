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Community Hero 2026

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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 22/04/2026

With Donal standing in for Greg, the review of the papers is followed by a look at some of the issues raised at a meeting of the Donegal Community Safety Partnership.

Cllr Michael McClafferty  expresses concern that three years after the issue was discussed by the previous Joint Policing Committee, there is no sniffer dog deployed in Donegal, and Superintendent Siobhan Mollohan discusses figures she presented to the meeting. and also the changing structures of Garda management in the county.

Ruth Breslin, Director of the Sexual Exploitation Research and Policy Initiative looks at loopholes which allow the open advertisement of sex work online, and Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International discusses the 40th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

Sharon tells  us of her sleepless night as a gorse fire outside Letterkenny got dangerously close to her home last night, while taxi driver Anthony argues that a planned new bus station and transport hub in Letterkenny should be located at the old Oatfield factory site rather than the old bacon factory as is currentl;y planned.

Our Wellness Wednesday slot sees breast cancer survivor Lorraine Smyth outline how she helped develop the ‘Lymph Active’ app designed to prevent the spread of Lymphoedema

The show finishes with musicians Roisin Mc Groary, Deirdre Mc Groary, Paul Harrigan and Jack Houston in studio to preview the Feile na hInse in Buncrana this coming weekend.

The Greg Hughes Show—keeping you across the stories that matter in Donegal.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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