Derry City off to winning start at Celtic Park

Derry City have beaten Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Celtic Park this evening.

James Clarke found the bottom corner of Ed McGinty’s net on 26 minutes to give The Candy Stripes the lead and that is how it remained.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

Elsewhere in the top flight, Drogheda United defeated Shelbourne 4-3 in a thriller at Tolka Park, St. Pat’s came from being a goal down after just eight seconds to overcome Bohemians 3-1 and Waterford drew 1-1 with Galway United.