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Down make three changes from league final for Donegal clash in Letterkenny

Down have named their team to face Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final in Letterkenny.

In three changes to the team that lined out against Wexford in the Division 3 Final, Patrick McCarthy, Tom Close and Liam Kerr all come into the starting fifteen with Patrick Brooks, John McGeough and Ryan Magill dropping out.

Here’s the full Down squad to face Donegal…

We’ll have full, live match coverage from the 3pm throw-in on Sunday.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne will be at O’Donnell Park for Highland Radio Sunday Sport..

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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