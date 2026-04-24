“I couldn’t be more proud of the players” – Tiernan Lynch

Back-to-back wins over Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers have moved Derry up into 5th position in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Tonight’s 1-0 win over Rovers was a historic occasion as it was the first ever soccer match held at Celtic Park – the home of Derry GAA.

James Clarke got what turned out to be the winner mid-way through the first-half.

After the game, Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch said he was immensely proud of his players…

Here’s Derry player Ben Doherty speaking to Martin Holmes who said it was a massive occasion at Celtic Park and that the team can use the unique surface and environment to their advantage in the coming weeks…