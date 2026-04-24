Kevin McHugh rues mistakes as Harps suffer home defeat to Athlone

It’s now three SSE Airtricity League First Division defeats in a row for Finn Harps as they went down 2-1 to Athlone Town in Ballybofey this evening.

Ex-Harps players Patrick Ferry and goal-scorer Gradi Lomboto linked up on 89 minutes to find the winner for Athlone after Gavin McAteer had equalised for the home side with 20 minutes to go.

After the game, Harps boss Kevin McHugh told Diarmaid Doherty two mistakes cost his team tonight…

And here’s Harps goal-scorer Gavin McAteer who says it’s important to start turning home games into wins…