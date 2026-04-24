Lomboto hits late winner for Athlone at Finn Park

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Callum Cleary nodded the away side ahead in the 54th minute but Gavin McAteer brought Harps level on 69.

Athlone then nicked the winner with a minute of normal time remaining through former Harps player Gradi Lomboto.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other results, leaders Cork City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bray Wanderers, UCD won 3-0 away to Treaty United and Wexford defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0.

Finn Harps face an away trip to Wexford next Friday and that is followed by a home fixture against Bray on the May Bank Holiday Monday three days later.