Medjugorje pilgrims take Flight from City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport has launched its Marian Pilgrimages’ 2026 summer programme.

They are inviting pilgrims across the Northwest to experience spiritual reflection and cultural exploration in one of the world’s most well-known pilgrimage destinations.

On Wednesday, the first charter of the summer departed from City of Derry Airport to Mostar International Airport, making the short journey to Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Airport says the pilgrimage programme is designed to accommodate first-time visitors and seasoned pilgrims, as well as anyone who may not necessarily be religious but are seeking a spiritual and healing break.