National Broadband Plan connection on the way for 1,400 homes and businesses near Killybegs

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that rural areas near Killybegs will soon be able to connect to high-speed fibre broadband.

The connection means that this service is now available to 1,420 homes and businesses in the areas of Killybegs, Malin Beg and Carrick.

25,474 premises can now pre-order or order high-speed broadband across Donegal, with 6,917 connections made to date.

Works have already been completed in rural areas across the county including near Ballyshannon, Ardara and Fintown.

NBI spokesperson, Sandra Dinan says significant progress has been made in the county: