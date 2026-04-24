‘Social media companies must be held accountable for monetisation of hate towards women and minority politicians’ – Former Donegal TD

There have been calls for social media companies to take responsibility for the bullying female politicians face on their platforms.

It’s after Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn was subject to online vitriol, following comments she made about the tricolour flag being used during fuel protets.

There have now been calls for these companies to be held financially liable for the “monetised hate” generated when they promote clips that lead to targeted harassment of female of minority politicians.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show, former Independent TD Thomas Pringle says these companies must be held to account: