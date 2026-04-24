The Greg Hughes Show Friday 24/04/26

Magdelen Rogers, CEO of the Neurological Alliance of Ireland tells us that services in Letterkenny are improving, but more needs to be done in the North West.

We preview the latest episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, with Greg talking to Inver’s Dr Peter Coyle about his contribution to the successful return of the Apollo 11 crew after the first moon landing.

Director of Services Garry Martin briefs us on a large overnight wild fire in Inishowen, and Will Mitchell of My Waste speaks about their latest publicity campaign highlighting the need to eradicate the use of ten banned single use products.

Finally, on the Scroll Patrol, Shannen Wilken discusses the online exploits of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and more.