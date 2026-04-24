The Greg Hughes Show Friday 24/04/26

It’s the Friday Panel! This week, Donal is joined by Ben Harkin (Author and Chair of Ógra Fianna Fail in Donegal), Pat McArt (Columnist and former editor of the Derry Journal), and Thomas Pringle (former Independent TD for Donegal) to dissect the week’s biggest headlines.
Inside This Episode:
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Leo Varadkar’s remarks: Has the former Taoiseach’s comments about urban areas subsiding rural communities sparked an unnecessary urban/rural divide?
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Cross Border education: What impact will job losses at Ulster University have on the potential for third level cooperation between Donegal and Northern Ireland?
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Social Media comments: In light of the online vitriol directed against Senator Eileen Flynn this week, should social media companies be subject to the same rules as newspapers and terrestrial broadcasters?.
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Magdelen Rogers, CEO of the Neurological Alliance of Ireland tells us that services in Letterkenny are improving, but more needs to be done in the North West.
We preview the latest episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, with Greg talking to Inver’s Dr Peter Coyle about his contribution to the successful return of the Apollo 11 crew after the first moon landing.
Director of Services Garry Martin briefs us on a large overnight wild fire in Inishowen, and Will Mitchell of My Waste speaks about their latest publicity campaign highlighting the need to eradicate the use of ten banned single use products.
Finally, on the Scroll Patrol, Shannen Wilken discusses the online exploits of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and more.
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