NIFL Championship: Institute end season with win as Limavady lift title

Institute have beaten Armagh City 4-1 in their final game of the NIFL Championship season this afternoon.

It was a dream start for Peter Hutton’s side who found themselves a goal up after just 14 seconds when Padraig Lynch found the net.

Second-half goals from Graham Crown, Stephen Doherty & Caoimhan Crossan sealed the win to make it four out of five wins since the split.

Limavady United were beaten 1-0 at home to Queens University but it mattered little as the Roesiders were presented with the NIFL Championship title after the game.