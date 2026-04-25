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Packie Keeney to fire starting gun for 2026 North West 10k

Donegal Person of the Year Packie Keeney has been confirmed as the special guest to formally start the North West 10k runners and walkers on the Bank Holiday Monday, 4th of May in Letterkenny.

Chairperson Neil Martin said he was delighted that the Ardara native had accepted the invitation to fire the starting gun for what will be the 29th staging of the North West 10k.

The charity run and walk has raised over €’1.019,276 million euros for 41 charities to date.

“It has become a tradition to invite the Donegal Person of the Year to get our charity event underway and I’m delighted that Packie is making himself available for Monday week the 4th of May. I want to congratulate him again on his Donegal Person of the Year Award which is most deserving. He has an extra interest in being there as his daughter-in-law is running the 10k. So he will be cheering everyone on at the start but no doubt there will be a special shout out for her” Mr Martin said.

Former Director at Highland Radio, Packie Keeney said: “I am honoured as the Donegal Person of the Year to have the starter duties at the North West 10k. This event has raised huge amounts of money for charities. Over a million euros is an amazing feat. There are three great charities benefitting this year in the No Barriers Foundation, the Autism Family Support Group Letterkenny and the Alcohol Forum Ireland Donegal Branch. They are three very worthy charities that deserve your support. So get your running and walking shoes on and I will see you at 11am on the Bank Holiday Monday for what will be another huge North West 10k charity event.”

Packie Keeney ,who resides in Lifford, was one of the founders of Highland Radio in 1990. In their citation the Donegal Association Dublin spoke of his “spirit, ambition, resilience and generosity that define the people of this county. Packie’s life of quiet, yet transformative, service has left an indelible mark on Donegal’s cultural, social, sporting and economic life, ensuring that its heritage remains strong for generations to come.”

Online entries are continuing to be taken for charity run and walk event, which takes place on Monday 4th of May at 11am in Letterkenny, at: https://in.njuko.com/north-west-10k-2026

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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