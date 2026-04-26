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Donegal Ladies beaten by Armagh in first round of Ulster Championship

The Donegal Ladies have been beaten by Armagh as they kicked off first round of their Intercounty Championship campaign.

The full-time score was Armagh 10 points to Donegal 1-4.

Ciaran Lynch had this full time report for Highland Radio Sport:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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