Rowe brace sinks Harps in Wexford

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Ferrycarrig Park this evening.

Mikie Rowe pounced on a loose ball to put Wexford ahead just before the hour-mark and it was the same player who put the game to bed on 69 minutes.

It’s now four defeats in a row for Finn Harps who are now languishing in 8th position in the league standings.

In other results, leaders Cork City suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 at home to neighbours Cobh Ramblers, UCD won 2-0 at home to Longford Town, Bray drew 2-2 with Treaty and it finished scoreless between Athlone and Kerry.

Next up for Harps is a home fixture against Bray Wanderers on Bank Holiday Monday at 5pm.