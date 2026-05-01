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The Outlet

Share of the spoils for Derry City and Bohemians

Derry City drew 1-1 with Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

James Olayinka gave The Candy Stripes the lead before the break but the Markuss Strods had Bohs level on 52 minutes.

Derry had Adam O’Reilly sent off on 82 minutes for a second bookable offence.

In other top flight games, Shamrock Rovers have gone back top thanks to a 1-0 home win over Waterford, Galway equalised late to snatch a 2-2 draw with St. Pat’s, Shelbourne won 2-1 away to Dundalk and Drogheda beat Sligo 1-0.

Derry City’s next game is against John Caulfield’s Galway United on Monday evening at Celtic Park.

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