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Foyle Valley’s David Laird first home in North West 10K

David Laird was first home in the North West 10K in Letterkenny this morning.

The Foyle Valley athlete, who was running his first ever 10K race, finished in a time of 32:49 to claim the win.

Here’s David speaking after the race on the North West 10K’s Facebook page…

Letterkenny AC’s Danny Mooney was second with a time of 33:20, while Laurence O’Neill finished third in 34:01.

Maria McGee of Rosses AC was the first woman across the line in a time of 35:13.

Here’s Maria speaking to race organiser Neil Martin afterwards…

 

1060 participants finished the 10K circuit today.

Here’s the overall top 25…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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