14 year old youth arrested in Derry

Police in Derry have made a further arrest as part of their investigation into recent disorder at the Nailors Row interface in the city earlier this week.

A 14-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of riotous behaviour this afternoon, and he remains in custody at this time.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “The investigation to identify all those involved continues, and we will take action against anyone identified as committing offences.”

Anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police.