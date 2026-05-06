Concern of traffic levels in Ashlawn

Traffic issues in the Ashlawn area of Letterkenny have been raised following a traffic count in the area.

According to Adam Moore of the Ashlawn Residents’ Association, over a period of several weeks in October 2025, approximately 5,500 vehicles travelled through the area, primarily consisting of commuter traffic.

Over half the cars were found to be traveling at speeds exceeding 40km/h, despite a 30km/h speed limit being in place.

Mr Moore said the estate is becoming a real danger on today’s Greg Hughes Show: