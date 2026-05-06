Funeral arrangements confirmed for young sportsman Lewis Kelly

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the much-loved young sportsman Lewis Kelly.

Lewis is being remembered as someone loved by all who knew him.

The schoolboy’s family include his parents Michelle and Hugh, his sister Zevagh, brothers Quinn and Regan and his girlfriend Darcey.

Lewis’s remains will arrive at the Muff border this evening (Wednesday) at approximately 9.30pm to continue to the family home in Culdaff (F93 R83C).

Funeral from there on Saturday (May 9th) at 1.10pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by burial in Lagg graveyard.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Eamonn McLaughlin Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Richmond ICU Beaumont Hospital C/O any family member or Eamonn McLaughlin Funeral Director.