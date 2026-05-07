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Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Gavin Cullen

Finn Harps and Derry City will both play their third game in seven days this Friday.

For Harps, they’ll look to build on a home win over Bray Wanderers last time out when they welcome Kerry to Finn Park in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Ballybofey club sit in eighth spot and will want to avoid being leap-frogged in the standings by ninth-placed Kerry.

In the Premier Division, Derry City face a trip to Louth to play Drogheda United.

The Candy Stripes are fifth in the table after Monday’s draw with Galway – Derry have had an inconsistent start to the season but will see Friday as an opportunity to climb closer to the top four.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking to former Harps captain Gavin Cullen to preview the weekend’s LOI action…

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