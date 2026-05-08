Boil Water Notice lifted in Carrigart, Downings and Cranford

Boil Water Notices on the Carrigart, Downings and Cranford public water supplies have been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that, following consultation with the HSE, customers on these supplies, as well as the group water schemes served by them, can now resume normal use of their water.

The Boil Water Notice was issued on Friday last due to a mechanical issue at the Carrigart Water Treatment Plant.

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Release in full –

Boil Water Notices lifted on two public water supplies in Co Donegal

Friday, 8 May 2026:

Boil Water Notices on Charraig Airt – na nDúnaibh (Carrigart Downings) and Chreamhghoirt Charraig Airt – na nDúnaibh (Cranford Carrigart Downings) public water supplies have been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on these supplies as well as group water schemes served by these supplies, can now resume normal use of their water supply.

The Boil Water Notice was issued on Friday last, 1 May to protect the health of customers due to a mechanical issue at the Charraig Airt (Carrigart) Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water experts worked hard to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible. Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager for Co Donegal, thanked the local community for its patience while the notice was in place.

“We understand the inconvenience of a Boil Water Notice, but public health is our number one priority. We appreciate the support of the local community, and we also thank the local media and political representatives who helped us share information during the period of this short notice.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie