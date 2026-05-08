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Council says new bye-laws could address campervan parking issues

Donegal County Council says it is aware of an incident over the Bank Holiday weekend involving a campervan blocking a footpath at the pier car park in Donegal Town.

However, they are unclear whether the incident occurred during Pay and Display enforcement hours, which run from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, excluding public holidays.

During those times, traffic wardens can issue fixed charge notices for obstructing footpaths, while Gardaí can enforce such offences at any time outside those hours.

The council says new draft bye-laws that are currently under consideration include additional measures aimed at managing oversized vehicles parking in Pay and Display car parks across the county.

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