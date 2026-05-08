Detailed design work on Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway could begin in early 2027

Members of Glenties Municipal District have been told that detailed design work could begin on the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway next year, but that will be dependent on funding.

A preliminary indication of the preferred route corridor has been presented to members this week, with a more detailed options report to be published in the coming weeks.

Members were told that all Transport Infrastructure Ireland approvals are in place for the project to move into Phase 3 Design and Environmental Evaluation.

However, officials say as it is 100km in length the greenway represents a substantial infrastructure project, and it now requires substantial funding to progress this design work.

The project received grant funding of €20,000 for this year, which is not sufficient to progress that design work in a meaningful way.

Members were told the National Roads Office continues to liaise with TII officials to explore alternative modes of delivery for the greenway, and they have developed proposals that could enable works to be delivered on the ground faster under a more sustainable funding model.

If those proposals are acceptable to TII, and the necessary funding is provided, then officials say with all approvals in place, design work could recommence swiftly in the new year.