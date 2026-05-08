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E-scooter seized in Strabane

An e-scooter has been seized by police officers in Strabane, and its owner has received a caution.

It followed concerns about e-scooter use causing nuisance in the Ballymagorry area.

PSNI are warning that under current legislation e-scooters are deemed to be a motor vehicle, meaning the rider must have a driving licence and the vehicle must be taxed, insured and fitted with lights and a number plate in Northern Ireland.

Officers will continue to engage with the local community and take action where necessary.

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