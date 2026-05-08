Government must reconsider its reluctance to introduce universal energy supports – Kenny

A South Donegal TD says rather than introducing convoluted mathematical formulae to calculate fuel support levels for certain sectors, the government should be bringing down the cost of fuel and home heating oil across the board.

Speaking in the Dail on a Labour motion calling for a mini-budget, Sinn Fein’s Martin Kenny told TDs the government refuses to introduce universal measures, claiming it would benefit the wealthy.

However, Deputy Kenny says the way to deal with that is through taxation, but the government will not do that.

He says under the current scheme, too many people are left behind..………..

You can listen to the whole of Deputy Kenny’s submission here –