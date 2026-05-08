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Minister Dooley invited to Magheraroarty concerning masterplan

Minister of State at the Department of the Marine, Timmy Dooley has been invited to visit Magheraroarty as efforts continue to progress plans for the area.

The proposed masterplan, aimed at improving local amenities, was discussed at this week’s meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllrs Denis McGee and Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig have called for talks with senior management at Donegal County Council to help move the Magheraroarty Masterplan forward.

Councillor McGee says improving access to the pier is a key priority.

He says Minister Dooley was receptive to the invitation and he is confident the visit will go ahead:

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig raised the idea of a meeting with the council’s executive during proceedings in the chamber.

He says Magheraroarty is a valuable asset to the county, but requires a number of works to improve accessibility and support its further development:

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