Palestine solidarity event scheduled for Inishowen

The Inishowen Palestine Solidarity Group are holding an event tomorrow, at Buncrana Cinema, to launch an Apartheid Free Zone in Buncrana and Inishowen.

The event will include talks from figures such as Civil Rights Campaigner Bernadette McAliskey, founder of the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement Omar Barghouti

An Apartheid Free Zone is described as the practice where businesses do not sell goods or provide services which financially benefit Israel.

Christine McGillan of the Inishowen IPSC explains the different aspects of the campaign:

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The event starts at 12 with the screening of a Roadmap to Apartheid, followed by refreshments at 1:30pm

2pm: Talks /Q&A with BDS founder Omar Barghouti and civil rights campaigner Bernadette McAliskey, Miriam Killeney, IPSC Inishowen, Mohammed Samana, nurse & journalist from Palestine, Damien Quinn, BDS Belfast.

The afternoon will finish with a concert with The Henry Girls,