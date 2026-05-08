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TEN-T plans submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála

Major planning documents for the Donegal TEN-T project have now been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The overall scheme proposes upgrades and new road infrastructure linking Letterkenny, Manorcunningham, Lifford and the Ballybofey-Stranorlar bypass, including a new bridge crossing at the River Swilly.

The Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Compulsory Purchase Order documents are expected to be advertised next week.

The CPO includes 34 homes and four commercial premises.

Cllr Donal Coyle says there will be an eight-week public consultation process to follow once published on this day week:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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