Wreaths stolen from the Cenotaph in Strabane

Police are appealing for information after five wreaths were reported stolen from the Cenotaph on Derry Road in Strabane.

It’s believed this occurred sometime between 12.30pm on Wednesday and 3.30pm today.

The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have relevant footage, including dash cam, to contact them in Strabane, quoting serial number CW 1037 of 05/08/25. You can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/