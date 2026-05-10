Captain Edwards heads Illistrin to National Cup success

Illistrin FC have won the SFAI U15 Trophy after a 1-0 win over Westport United in South Dublin this afternoon.
Captain Darragh Edwards nodded home from a corner on 44 minutes to hand the Donegal youngsters national success.
The side are managed by Seamus Murphy with Michael mcGlynn and Ciaran McElwaine in as coaches.
Today’s squad was as follows:
Darragh Gallagher
Stephen McShane
Shay Murphy
Conn O’Baoill
Sean Lavin
Tom McElwaine
Daithi Winston
Zac O’Carroll
Daimhin Harkin
Darragh Edwards (C)
Davyn McGlynn
Ryan Gallagher
Darragh Coyle
Ashton Forrester
Kayden Steritt
Cian Gildea
Oisin McElhinney
Paddy Haslette
Sean Tunney
Noah Sullivan