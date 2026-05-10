Captain Edwards heads Illistrin to National Cup success

Illistrin FC have won the SFAI U15 Trophy after a 1-0 win over Westport United in South Dublin this afternoon.

Captain Darragh Edwards nodded home from a corner on 44 minutes to hand the Donegal youngsters national success.

The side are managed by Seamus Murphy with Michael mcGlynn and Ciaran McElwaine in as coaches.

Today’s squad was as follows:

Darragh Gallagher

Stephen McShane

Shay Murphy

Conn O’Baoill

Sean Lavin

Tom McElwaine

Daithi Winston

Zac O’Carroll

Daimhin Harkin

Darragh Edwards (C)

Davyn McGlynn

Ryan Gallagher

Darragh Coyle

Ashton Forrester

Kayden Steritt

Cian Gildea

Oisin McElhinney

Paddy Haslette

Sean Tunney

Noah Sullivan