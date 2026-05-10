Golf: Griffin finishes seventh at Irish Men’s Amateur Open

Ryan Griffin of Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club has finished seventh at the Irish Men’s Amateur Open at Seapoint Golf Links in Drogheda.

Griffin ended the competition 7-under-par overall after shooting a round of 69 in his final round this afternoon.

That score was 4 shots off the winner, Patrick Keeling of Roganstown, who ended the tournament on 11-under to take the victory.

Letterkenny’s Cian Harkin finished 15th overall and 3-under-par after a round of 72 today.

Gweedore’s Padraig O’Dochairtaigh finished 2 over par, while Dunfanaghy’s Luke Kelly missed the cut for the final round – he ended his tournament 7 over yesterday evening.