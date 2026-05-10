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Letterkenny Rovers to meet Kilmacrennan Celtic in Brian McCormick Cup Final

Letterkenny Rovers will play Kilmacrennan Celtic in this season’s Brian McCormick Cup Final.

Rovers came through their semi-final against Donegal Town with a 4-1 win in Ballyare this afternoon.

Stephen McConnell’s side fell behind early but hit back through Lee McMonagle and second-half goals from Zach Gorman and BJ Banda (2) propelled the Donegal Junior League Premier League Champions through to the final.

They will meet Kilmacrennan Celtic in the decider after Martin McGinley’s team overcame Ulster Cup Champions Kildrum Tigers at Diamond Park this evening.

Henry Welles, Mark Patterson and Conor Black hit first-half goals for the Lurgysiders who lead 3-0 at the break.

Conor Temple made it 4-1 with seven minutes remaining after Tigers had pulled a goal back and then two more Kildrum goals made it a nervy end to the game for Kilmacrennan.

It finished 4-3 after a dramatic conclusion.

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