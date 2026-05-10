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Mickey McCann on Donegal’s draw with Roscommon in Christy Ring Cup

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann

Donegal secured their status in the Christy Ring Cup last night after a 0-17 to 1-14 draw with Roscommon in Letterkenny.

The result also keeps Donegal in with a slim chance of making it to the final of the competition.

Mickey McCann’s side play Meath in the last group game – to qualify for the final, Donegal would need to beat Meath and for Kerry to defeat Derry.

There would also have to be a sizable points-difference swing for McCann’s side to reach the decider against Kerry.

The Donegal boss spoke to Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport and said retaining their Christy Ring Cup status was a positive to take out of a disappointing result last night…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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