WRC: Neuville wins Rally Portugal

Thierry Neuville has taken victory at Rally Portugal in the World Rally Championship.

The Belgian’s Hyundai i20 finished 16.3 seconds ahead of Oliver Solberg in 2nd spot – Solberg was in a GR Yaris.

In third was Welshman Elfyn Evans, also in a Yaris, as he finished a further 29.1 seconds back from the leader.

Takamoto Katsuta has Omagh native Aaron Johnston on the notes are the pair ended the rally 5th in their Yaris.

Derry’s Josh McErlean dropped down to finish 18th after running into trouble yesterday evening but the Derry native did set the fastest time over Stage 21 this morning – making him the first Irishman to set a fastest stage time in the WRC since the late Chris Breen in 2023.

There was disappointment for Donegal/Fermanagh duo of Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne after their rally ended on Stage 15 yesterday evening.

They hit a bank and rolled their Ford Puma and were unable to get back on the road.