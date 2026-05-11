DCC to publish Ten-T documents in local and national papers this Thursday

onegal County Council has confirmed planning, Environmental Assessment and Compulsory Purchase Order documentation for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project will be published in national and local newspapers on Thursday.

The council says this is a very significant step for the project which is of regional and national importance, and represents the single greatest investment in transport infrastructure in Donegal’s modern history.

The council says the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project opens up Donegal to new opportunities for increased domestic and international investment, and is now set to go through the statutory approval process with An Coimisiún Pleanála as strategic infrastructure.

Members of the public, including affected landowners, will have the opportunity to make submissions to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the application and CPO. Submissions are also invited from certain statutory consultees. This application is also subject to a transboundary consultation with Northern Ireland. This statutory public consultation period will be 8 weeks. An Coimisiún Pleanála may, at its absolute discretion, convene an Oral Hearing.

The CPO and associated maps identify all of the lands required for the construction and operation of the project and list the property owners impacted by the CPO. All those listed in the CPO will receive individual letters from Donegal County Council in respect of their lands being acquired for this project.

The earliest date for commencement of the project is 2028,subject to funding and procurement processes.

Senior Engineer in the Roads Office in the Council, Damian McDermott joined the Greg Hughes Show this morning to explain the process up to date.

He says they have been in constant communication with the landowners affected:

That’s been echoed by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning, who told Greg Hughes a huge amount of preparatory work and informal consultation has already taken place, and once permission is confirmed, formal discussions with landowners will then begin in earnest.

Cllr Canning says most people have no conception how big this project will be……………

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Council Release in full –

Press Release

11/05/26

Publication of TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal

Donegal County Council is pleased to announce that its application for approval under the Roads Act 1993 (as amended), Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR), and Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO), for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal will be published in national and local newspapers on the 14th May 2026. This is a very significant step for the project which is of regional and national importance. It represents the single greatest investment in transport infrastructure in Donegal in the modern history of the county and it is a vital project for its future growth and development.

The project proposes improvement to three targeted priority sections of Donegal’s national road network which will provide long-awaited traffic relief for three urban areas, Letterkenny, Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Lifford. The project represents a government commitment and an investment of more than €800m. It addresses significant issues on Donegal’s national roads. The project also includes significant active travel provision with over 60km of new integrated active travel network as well as transport hubs at key locations for transition between different transport modes. It also has significant green credentials and has been designed cognisant of climate and includes decarbonisation initiatives and climate resilience features.

The three sections of the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal are:

Section 1 – N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region

– N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region Section 2 – N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, including a new Swilly Bridge

– N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, including a new Swilly Bridge Section 3 – N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link

The TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal will provide improved essential connectivity within Donegal and the Northwest. This project will be a game changer in respect to socio-economic development of the county and the wider Northwest City Region. There is real potential for increased and sustained growth across business and industry sectors. It also opens up Donegal to new opportunities for increased domestic and international investment. The TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal is established as a key infrastructure goal under national policy and is now set to go through the statutory approval process with An Coimisiún Pleanála as strategic infrastructure.

Members of the public including affected landowners will have the opportunity to make submissions to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the application and CPO. Submissions are also invited from certain statutory consultees. This application is also subject to a transboundary consultation with Northern Ireland. This statutory public consultation period will be 8 weeks. An Coimisiún Pleanála may, at its absolute discretion, convene an Oral Hearing.

The EIAR is a detailed assessment of the potential environmental impacts of the project and presents all designs and impacts as well as avoidance and mitigation measures used to safeguard the environment and the public. A Natura Impact Statement is also included with the application to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The CPO and associated maps identify all of the lands required for the construction and operation of the project and list the property owners impacted by the CPO. The CPO identifies all known owners/reputed owners, lessees/reputed lessees, and occupiers of the lands being acquired. All those listed in the CPO will receive individual letters from Donegal County Council in respect of their lands being acquired for this project. The National Roads Office has an established Land Liaison Team, and they have been engaging on an ongoing basis with land/property owners impacted by the project for many years now. This team will be available to any landowner or for other public queries that may arise in respect to the CPO process.

If Donegal County Council receives approval from An Coimisiún Pleanála, it will proceed with land acquisition, advanced works, and the construction tendering process. The earliest date for commencement of the project is 2028 subject to funding and procurement processes.

Further details of the project CPO and all published documentation will be available on the project website www.donegal-ten-t.ie as well as on the An Comisiún Pleanála website from start of consultation period.

All information and dates in respect to the public consultation process will also be provided in the published notices and on the relevant websites from 14th and 15th May respectively.