Donegal records decreases across the board on live register numbers

There has been a 6% decrease in the number of people on the live registrar in Donegal last month compared to April 2025.

Drops were recorded across all social welfare offices in the county.

Ballybofey has had the largest decrease in people signing of from 1,001 to 879, accounting for 12%.

Both Donegal Town and Dungloe had 11% drops from 488 to 433, and 822 to 730, respectively.

These were followed by the social welfare office in Ballyshannon, which fell by 10% to 790 from 879.

Dunfanaghy seen 7% less people, with a total of 450 from 484 the year prior.

Buncrana figures went from 1,412 to 1,377, a drop of 3%.

Finally, marginal decreases of 1% and 2% where seen in Killybegs and Letterkenny.

The lists went from 381 to 378 and from 2,132 to 2,090.