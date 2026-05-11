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Footbridge in Strabane renamed in honour of late Cllr Ivan Barr


The footbridge in Strabane has officially been named in honour of the late councillor Ivan Barr.

The pedestrian footbridge was formally renamed the Ivan Barr Bridge during a commemorative ceremony held on Saturday.

Ivan Barr was first elected to Strabane District Council in 1985 and was widely known for his work on social justice and as a dedicated socialist and republican.

The naming ceremony, led by Mayor Ruairí McHugh, took place on the anniversary of Mr Barr’s death in 2008.

His brother Cllr Raymond Barr says where the bridge is located is the same place where their teenage sister Denise was found dead after she didn’t make it home from a night out in Letterkenny in 1976.

He says he has found a comfort in that:

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