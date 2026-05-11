Hospital visiting advice issued as gastro infections spread

As gastrointestinal infections, including norovirus, continue to spread in the community, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, in Northern Ireland, has issued advice to patients.

They say, to help protect vulnerable patients, members of the public should refrain from visiting healthcare facilities if they are experiencing symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness, which include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps or abdominal pain.

They add that visitors should not attend healthcare facilities until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

Even mild symptoms can spread the infection. This is especially risky for the elderly, immunocompromised, or those getting treatment for serious conditions.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust reminds everyone to practice good hygiene by washing their hands thoroughly when entering and leaving facilities and wards.