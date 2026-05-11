Man arrested in Donegal during Garda action into organised crime

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act in Donegal after a Garda day of action targeting the activity of a suspected organised crime gang in the North Western Region.

Searches were conducted at 15 residential addresses in the county, focused on East Donegal and Letterkenny.

More than 100 Gardaí were involved in the search operation, which also included Counties Sligo, Monaghan, and Tyrone.

More than €26,000 in cash, £12,000 in sterling and quantities of cocaine, cannabis and tablets, with an estimated street value of €40,000, were seized by Gardaí, as well as mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.