Tanker supplying water in Frosses village following mains burst this morning

A water tanker has been brought to Frosses village following a burst to a water main earlier this morning.

Uisce Éireann says its crews are on site working to repair the burst, with supplies expected to be restored this evening.

In the interim, they say the alternative water supply is now available at Frosses National School, and will remain there until the water supply has returned. Customers are reminded to bring their own containers, and to boil the water before use.

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Statement in full –

Monday, 11 May 2026: Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to customers in Frosses Village following a burst to a water main that occurred earlier this morning.

Crews are on site working to repair the burst with supply expected to be restored this evening.

An alternative water supply is now available at Frosses National School to support impacted customers and it will remain in place until the water supply has returned. Customers are reminded to bring their own containers when drawing water from this supply and to boil the water before use as a precautionary measure.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “We understand the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage such as this and would like to thank customers in Frosses Village for their patience while crews carry out essential repair works. Every effort is being made to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

Typically, it takes three to four hours following repairs for supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at water.ie.