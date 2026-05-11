The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 11/05/2026

We kick off the week with a major milestone for Donegal’s infrastructure, an international spotlight on local talent, and a sobering look at industrial action affecting the county tomorrow.
On Today’s Podcast:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the show by scanning the front pages, looking at the national stories and local headlines shaping the conversation this Monday.
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🏗️ Ten-T Project Milestone: A massive step forward for Donegal’s roads as the planning application for the Ten-T Priority Route Improvement Project is officially lodged. Damien McDermott (Senior Engineer, Donegal Roads Office) and Cllr Paul Canning (Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council) join us to discuss what this means for the relief of traffic in Letterkenny, Ballybofey, and Stranorlar.
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🎶 Schoolovision 2026: We go live to Scoil Naomh Dúigh, Anagaire! We chat with teachers and students as they prepare to represent Ireland in this year’s “Schoolovision” song contest. Hear the excitement from the classroom as they take their music to a global stage.
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🚑 Ambulance Strike Warning: Brendan McGovern from the National Ambulance Service joins Greg to discuss the “work-to-rule” action starting today and the planned 24-hour strike for tomorrow. We explore the significant impact this will have on emergency response times across Donegal and the advice for the public.
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🏐 GAA Review & DL Debate: Brendan Devenney joins us to dissect the weekend’s Gaelic Games action and gives us a teaser for tonight’s DL Debate podcast, which will dive deep into the tactical battles and standout performances.
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⚡ High Energy Costs: Why is Ireland still paying some of the highest electricity prices in Europe? Justin Moran from Wind Energy Ireland joins the show to discuss the role of fossil fuel imports and what needs to change in our national grid to bring bills down.
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