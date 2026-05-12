The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 12/05/2026

It’s a morning of frontline action and community debate as we cover the ambulance strike live, alongside major developments in Donegal Town and political shifts across the water.
On Today’s Podcast:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We start with our daily digest of the national and local papers, setting the agenda for the day ahead.
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🚑 Live from the Picket Line: We cross to Donna Marie Doherty who is live at the picket line as ambulance drivers across the county begin their first 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay and grading. We hear from the workers on the ground about their frustrations and what this means for emergency services in the North West today.
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🙏 10,000 Expected for Marian Procession: We have details on a massive spiritual event coming to the region this June. Derry will participate in a worldwide Marian Procession, with organizers expecting upwards of 10,000 people to descend on the city and surrounding areas.
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🏘️ Donegal Town Development: Cllr Jimmy Brogan joins Greg to discuss the plans recently lodged for a significant extension to a pub in Donegal Town. Cllr Brogan is calling for a full public consultation, arguing that local residents deserve a stronger voice in how the town’s landscape is shaped.
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🚦 Inishowen Traffic Woes: Former Cllr Peter McLaughlin highlights the ongoing disruption caused by roadworks in Inishowen. He’s calling for smarter traffic management plans to prevent the peninsula from grinding to a halt during essential maintenance.
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🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Sarah McDermott is in studio for our weekly catch-up with the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai.
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From Donegal to Islington: We chat with Donegal-born Cllr Troy Gallagher following his recent election success in Islington. He shares his perspective on the results and his thoughts on the future leadership and direction of the Labour Party in the UK.
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