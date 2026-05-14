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Average Speed Cameras would work well in Donegal – McMonagle

Donegal County Council is being urged to seek the deployment of Average Speed Cameras in the county, which use two cameras positions a few kilometres apart to measure the average speed of a vehicle.

At a special meeting of council this week to consider road safety issues, members from all areas of the county expressed an interest.

Cllr Brian Carr members that since road improvements were carried out in Fintown, traffic speed has increased, and suggested an average speed zone between the Meenaroy and Doochary junctions would be beneficial.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle…………….

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