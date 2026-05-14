Historic Glebe House welcomes visitors again following conservation works



Glebe House and Gallery has officially reopened today following major conservation works.

The entire site, including the gallery, tea rooms and gardens, closed in 2024 for restoration works.

It was gradually reopened as the project progressed.

The Office of Public Works says it was important that the project be completed ahead of its bicentenary celebrations in 2028.

Curator Adrian Kelly says the work has exceeded his expectations:

The official reopening was facilitated by Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Kevin Boxer Moran.

He said he hopes the work will see even more visitors to the site, beyond the current 50,000 a year:



