Kyle McBride excited for next chapter – stepping up to ERC

Billy Coleman Award winner Kylie McBride steps up to the European Rally Championship in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 this month.

He will compete in the BAUHAUS Royal Rally Of Scandinavia but this weekend will do national event in Sweden to prep for his ERC debut.

The 22 year old MI RallyAcademy driver who won the Junior BRC and Stellantis Cup last year will contest six rounds of the European Rally Championship, alongside new co-driver Liam Callaghan, a 25-year-old from Cavan.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Kyle this week before he departed for Sweden: