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No non-compliances found in HIQA inspection of ‘Tus Nus’ centre

 

HIQA has published a report into the Tus Nua centre for people with disabilities in Donegal Town.

There were four residents at the centre when the inspection took place in February.

No non-compliances were recorded, with the inspectors noting that the health needs of residents at the centre had changed over recent months, and in response management ensured input from members of the multidisciplinary team and provided additional staff training so that residents received the appropriate supports.

 

You can read the full report HERE

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