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Sliabh Liag masterplan consultation in Kilcar tonight

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Fáilte Ireland is beginning work on a new Sliabh Liag Masterplan, with a public consultation workshop will be held in Áislann Chill Chartha, Kilcar Community Centre tonight.

The tourism authority says it will be a sustainable 10-year plan for Sliabh Liag that enhances its status as a world-class visitor destination, maximising tourism potential and delivering lasting social and economic benefits for local communities.

Local tourism businesses, community groups and residents are invited to attend.

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